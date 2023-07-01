Hattiesburg, Petal to host 5th joint July 4th celebration

HATTIESBURG/PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City and The Friendly City are partnering for a red, white and blue event like no other in the Pine Belt.

On Monday, Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest County and corporate sponsors are hosting the fifth “Star-Spangled Celebration on the River.”

“At first, I’m sure when (organizers were) talking about it, they didn’t think much about it, but now, it’s grown with thousands and thousands of folks are participating in this,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said.

The free, family-friendly event will take place at both Hattiesburg’s Chain Park and Petal’s River Park, from 6-10 p.m.

A joint fireworks display over the Leaf River will happen at 9 p.m.

City leaders, economic developers and sponsors met this morning at Chain Park to provide details about the celebration.

“My favorite thing about this is seeing the entire community from all walks of life and all backgrounds and neighborhoods come together for our nation’s birthday,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.

New to the event this year will be an ice-cream eating contest at Chain Park for kids under 12 years old.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.