Hannah’s Hot and Humid Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 70′s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out this evening, though the chances are low.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see mostly clear skies throughout the morning hours. There is a 40% chance for evening thunderstorms across the area.

Monday we will see temperatures in the high 90′s across the area. There is a 50% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

The Fourth of July will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s There is a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Overnight lows will be into the low 70′s across the Pine Belt.

