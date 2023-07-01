Blazing hot weekend leads to little cooler week ahead, tho’ it may be hard to tell

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Happy Friday everyone!!

The excessive heat will continue through the weekend, but as we as we begin next week, more normal temperatures _ as well as rain chances _ will return to the Pine Belt.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the upper-90s and some locations could see 100 degrees. Expect the heat index to reach around 110.

There also is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday, the heat ridge breaks down, and our highs will be in the mid-to-lower 90s with lows in the lower-70.

Look for a good chance of showers and thunderstorms each day of next week.

