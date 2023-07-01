Win Stuff
Barbecue tips for 4th of July holiday

For many, Fourth of July means grilling
For many, Fourth of July means grilling
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to bust out the grill.

This year, Americans are expected to spend up to $9.5 billion on food to celebrate Independence Day, according to Wallet Hub.

Places like Strick’s Barbecue in Hattiesburg has been preparing orders all week ahead of the holiday.

For those wanting to know the best way to barbecue, Strick’s owner Carrington Strickland said it’s all about making it your own with seasonings, finding what flavors you like, and using quality-grade meat.

“When you go to the grocery store, make sure you pay attention to USDA Prime and USDA Choice,” Strickland said. “Those are always good, quality meats, especially with beef.”

Strickland said quality meat has good marbling and the meat gets tender.

“What happens when you end up with a cheaper piece of meat, it usually ends up being tough and dry,” Strickland said. “That’s one thing that a lot of people don’t know about, that it’s important to realize that the quality of your meat has a lot to do with the outcome of your product.”

As far as marinating a meat, Strickland recommends overnight in a refrigerator.

