Youth baseball dealing with the heat at tournament time

Dixie Youth baseball fighting back against the heat
Dixie Youth baseball fighting back against the heat(MGN)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The eight youth baseball teams playing at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex this weekend will be facing two foes: every time they take the diamond.

The opposing team and the heat.

“Every second and fourth inning, we’re giving them a five-minute break. Just because of the heat wave came in,” Petal Sports Association Director Jason Edwards said. “So we’re trying to do all the rest and water and keep them hydrated best as we can.”

Edwards says coolers have been set aside for the teams, as well as water for patrons to grab a quick drink.

Friday was the second night of the 10U Dixie Youth Baseball District 8 Tournament.

The weekend-long event, expected to draw hundreds, will include eight teams from across the Pine Belt.

Schedules have been changed in response to the heat, with a few of the games now starting after the sun goes down.

“(Thursday) night and (Friday) night, the games are at 6 (p.m.) and 8 (p.m.),” Edwards said. “Doing it back a little bit. We’ve pushed them back on Saturday an hour just to give it with the heatwave. Trying to do what we can.”

Despite the heat, a huge turnout is still expected.

“It could be anywhere from three to 400 out there,” Edwards said. “They support their baseball, and they do a good job around here.”

For schedules and other information, visit the Petal Sports Association Facebook page.

