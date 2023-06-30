WDAM 7′s ‘One-Tank Trip’ heads to the Mississippi Gulf Coast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Well, Pine Belt, it’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another one-tank trip.

Meteorologist Ryan Mahan takes a litt6le tour through Biloxi and Ocean Spring, where it’s near-guaranteed to find something for a trip to the beach.

Welcome! I’m Meteorologist Ryan Mahan and this is “One Tank Trip!”

We just filled up and we’re taking off from right here in the middle of the Pine Belt and heading for the Coast. So let’s ‘SEA’ what we can get into!

It’ll take you a little bit more than an hour and so0me change to get in sight of the Mississippi Sound and scenic Highway 90, where we’ll make our first stop, The Biloxi Lighthouse.

This lighthouse currently holds two, world records. It has survived more than 20 hurricanes, including Camille and Katrina, and still works to this day. It’s available for tours, but it’ll take a little effort to get to the top.

Sixty-two steps will get you to the top of this lighthouse. A 57-step spiral staircase and then a small ladder gets one into the lens room.

“I think that, of course, the first thing is the view,” said Nick Halula. “And then, just to get to see the vast views here, and then some people would find it’s a challenge because some people, they have to face their fears to come up in the little space and the height. So, they often break their fear of heights.

“So, it’s the beacon of Biloxi. It’s the most photographed icon in the state of Mississippi. So, it’s just really dear to our hearts. And it’s been through over 20 hurricanes.

The worst was Katrina. It was 21 and a half feet, after which some of the glass in the lantern room here was broken, and then some of the brick lining fell down. So it did have to undergo a 14-month restoration.”

Be sure to check with the Biloxi Visitors Center for more information on a visit, but now it’s time to make a U-turn and head east into nearby Ocean Springs for a local favorite, ‘tato nut

These sweet treats have been a staple of The Coast for more than 60 years, and are made with a secret family recipe that includes … potatoes?

“We opened in 1960,” said Brick Mohler. “My dad opened it. It was actually on Washington Avenue. We came over here in ‘74, 1974. We opened up over here.

“They said there wasn’t hardly anything here. Now, it’s just a donut shop in the middle of all of everything else.

“That’s what it’s all about. Them, our customers. Yeah, we just really tell people most time we put a lot of love into it. Yeah. I mean, we got the family recipe. My dad came up with it, but when we do it and think about it. All these customers that come in and line up to get the donuts and, it’s really about them. Because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here.”

Snack now in hand, we head a little deeper into Ocean Springs. Buy we don’t have to go too far before we run into another famous Coast family.

At Shearwater Pottery, one can find Peter Anderson continuing the family tradition that his namesake grandfather started: making beautiful pottery that just happened to be useful.

“I’d say it’s something about the Coast that attracts artists in general,” said Anderson, proprietor of famous Shearwater Pottery.

“Just my grandfather had a great eye for shape and color and set out to make things that weren’t just utilitarian, but pretty to look at as well.

“We make our own clay, so we mix the clay up in that big concrete culvert over there and turn it into a little (thing) called slip.

“Then we run it through a filter press, which is what this machine is. It pushes the water out. We get a solid chunk clay, we work that up, get all the lumps and everything else. Cut it up, throw it on the wheel, and you get that. And then from there it gets fired in this abyss firing. When it comes out of that, we put the glaze on it, put it back in the fire.”

Thursday’s trip was only 74 miles from Hattiesburg to the Coast, and between the beaches, islands, casinos and these local gems, there will be something for every family.

