WDAM 7 welcomes co-anchor Ellie Davis to Sunrise team

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sunrise team is growing at WDAM 7! Welcome to Ellie Davis as she joins Brandy McGill on the weekday mornings news desk.

Ellie joins us from our sister station WITN in Greenville, NC, where she reported during the week and anchored on weekends. However, Ellie is originally from Fort Wayne, IN.

“Born and raised in the Midwest, and by the time it was time I was ready to go to college, I was looking for a change, geographically,” said Ellie. “So I spent about almost three years living in Florida. I got my degree in sports broadcasting from Full Sail University-Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, best two years of my life. Can’t even tell you how much I’ve learned.”

Immediately after school, Ellie secured a job with the Tennis Channel. After that, she decided she wanted to expand her career into television news.

“Initially, I had no idea what I wanted to do,” said Ellie. “I found that my high school had a radio-television program. I got involved with an after-school radio show and our video announcements, and from there, it kind of took me in, and this is what I think I want to do for the rest of my life, and from there, it’s history.’

She never imagined it would take her on an array of adventures years later - from fairs to festivals and even brutal weather coverage.

“I think the biggest (experience) that ever stuck with me was my first time doing hurricane coverage,” she said. “You know they told me to pack extra clothes and wear rain boots, and I’m like, ‘Yea, yea, yea, I’ll be fine. It’s just a little bit of rain.’ I went out and did live shots at 4 a.m. up until 7 a.m., and I’ve never seen so much rain in one place. I mean, I’m only 4 (ft.) 11 (in.), so my boots are coming up half my legs, and they are filled with water.”

Ellie Davis joins WDAM 7 Sunrise as co-anchor with our Brandy McGill and Ryan Mahan. (wdam)

Overall, Ellie expressed that her passion was going out into the community, covering stories and building lasting relationships.

“I always grew up [sic] loving sports, but I felt like I was missing that community connection,” Ellie said. “I wasn’t going out and telling people what was impacting them the most and listening to families give the replay of some of the more traumatic events in their life - but they’re also being so raw with you - and I think that’s the connection. That, it’s just something I never thought that I would experience, but I felt like it really made me feel like people are living their best days with you. They’re sharing their worst days with you, but at the end, they’re sharing everything with you. And I think being able to be a part of the community and learning about people, their backgrounds, their neighborhoods; it’s something I wouldn’t give up for the world.”

Ellie said not only does she love the community and her family but also …

“I really love Mexican food,” she laughed. “That really should’ve started the list. I thought I’d be nice and start off with my family, but Mexican food is where my heart really lies. And I just love having the opportunity to have a platform.”

If you want to keep up with Ellie, you can follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

