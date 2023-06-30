Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Clarke County

STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead after a shootout in Clarke County Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said a White male died around 3:00 on River Road in Stonewall.

Kemp said deputies were called to the scene after receiving a call of shots fired in the area. The sheriff said shots were fired at deputies when they arrived.

Kemp said they returned fire, killing the armed suspect.

The case is being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

