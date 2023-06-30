Powers firefighters provide helping hand at baby’s birth

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the Powers Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a home in the Glade community where a woman was in labor.

By the time firefighters arrived, the mom had given birth to a baby girl in her bathtub.

Powers firefighters helped cut the umbilical cord and made sure the baby was breathing before mom and baby were transported to the hospital

“She was one day out from her due date she advised, and baby decided not to wait,” said Lance Chancellor, Powers firefighter. “That’s my second childbirth to be on, as far as an emergency medical responder, and quite surprisingly, both in the same community which was very interesting.

“It’s always a very special moment to be there with the family when that baby is born. Ideally that occurs in the hospital, but you know, hey, it worked quite well.”

The family said the baby girl weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and that both she and her mom were “doing great.”

