New inductees into Mississippi Gaming Hall of Fame include former Gov. Haley Barbour

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association hosted a celebration on Thursday of the gaming industry's impact on Mississippi.

The induction ceremony for the latest class into the Mississippi Gaming Hall of Fame was held at the Beau Rivage.

The inductees included former Gov. Haley Barbour and Rep. Bobby Moak for their leadership in helping the industry build back after Hurricane Katrina.

“When I was Governor we had 38,000 jobs in the casino industry, that’s enormous for Mississippi,” said Barbour. “When you take the people who are involved in building, construction and that sort of stuff it’s even more.”

People’s Bank President Chevis Swetman was honored for his role in getting gaming off the ground in the early 90′s and staying afloat following Hurricane Katrina, the 2008 Great Recession, and the 2010 BP Oil Spill.

Also inducted, the Engelstad Family Foundation, former owners of the IP Casino Resort Spa, who contributed millions of dollars to the community in the years following Hurricane Katrina.

In a news release Larry Gregory, executive director of the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association praised the impacts of the new inductees.

“The Hall of Fame will continue its legacy by recognizing industry leaders who exemplify personal and professional qualities through this award,” Gregory said. “Their legacy is Mississippi’s success.”

This was the fifth year for the Mississippi Gaming Hall of Fame to induct new members.

