NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hall of Fame member of the NBA has sent Jackson State University its first installment of his foundation’s $1,000,000 pledge.

NBA great Charles Barkley sent his first payment on Friday as a part of the $1 million gift through his organization, the Charles Barkley Foundation.

The first $100K annual installment of the unrestricted gift will be used to support several projects at the university.

“We are grateful to Mr. Charles Barkley for making this generous investment into Jackson State University,” said JSU Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony. “It is transformative to have leaders, like Mr. Barkley, recognize the important work we’re doing and decide to sow into our mission to prepare students for the global workforce.”

“This is a fantastic way to close out the fiscal year,” he continued. “His pledge of $100,000 annually for the next ten years will provide a continuous resource to support institutional priorities at a greater level and to further carry out our strategic plan to elevate this great institution.”

Barkley took to Twitter in December to declare that he would make a donation to Jackson State University.

“We’re happy to confirm that the $1 million gift will be received in annual installments over the next 10 years,” university officials said.

