Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

More misery, more heat during the next few days

WDAM'7's Rex Thompson offers up his take on upcoming Pine Belt weather
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday evening everyone!

Excessive heat is still the word and will last into Saturday.

Highs will be near 100 degrees on Friday along with the humid conditions making it feel like 111 degrees or more.

Whew!

Make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fliuids. Also check on the elderly and make sure your pets and livestock have plenty of water.

We do have a change in sight as our rain chances are expected to go up next week and bring our temperatures down into the mid 90s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flordia man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night
20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous...
Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
-
4th of July celebrations in the Pine Belt
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson gives his forecast
WDAM'7's Rex Thompson offers up his take on upcoming Pine Belt weather
The Fieldhouse is seeking food donations
Food Drive
The Fieldhouse for the Homeless is hosting a food drive for those in need
Marlo Dorsey was elected as board president of the Mississippi Main Street Association for...
Hattiesburg tourism official elected board prez of state Main Street organization