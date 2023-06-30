More misery, more heat during the next few days

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday evening everyone!

Excessive heat is still the word and will last into Saturday.

Highs will be near 100 degrees on Friday along with the humid conditions making it feel like 111 degrees or more.

Whew!

Make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fliuids. Also check on the elderly and make sure your pets and livestock have plenty of water.

We do have a change in sight as our rain chances are expected to go up next week and bring our temperatures down into the mid 90s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.