Mississippi assaulted by slew of tornadoes in June

The tornado that hit Louin in Jasper County was the strongest recorded in the month of June in...
The tornado that hit Louin in Jasper County was the strongest recorded in the month of June in Mississippi in 66 years
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippians had good reason for spending an inordinate amount of time looking skyward in June

According to the Facebook page of the National Weather Service in Jackson, the state set a new record for the month of June with 19 confirmed, tornado sightings.

The previous June record: seven in 1974.

Mississippi set a new mark for tornadoes in the month of June.
Mississippi set a new mark for tornadoes in the month of June.

Also, the deadly tornado that hit Jasper County was the strongest tornado in the month of June ion 66 years.

The EF-3 storm had maximum winds of 150 miles per hour.

For more information: https://www.weather.gov/media/jan/June2023Severe.pdf

