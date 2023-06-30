Mississippi assaulted by slew of tornadoes in June

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippians had good reason for spending an inordinate amount of time looking skyward in June

According to the Facebook page of the National Weather Service in Jackson, the state set a new record for the month of June with 19 confirmed, tornado sightings.

The previous June record: seven in 1974.

Mississippi set a new mark for tornadoes in the month of June. (National Weather Service/Jackson)

Also, the deadly tornado that hit Jasper County was the strongest tornado in the month of June ion 66 years.

The EF-3 storm had maximum winds of 150 miles per hour.

For more information: https://www.weather.gov/media/jan/June2023Severe.pdf

