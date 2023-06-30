Mississippi assaulted by slew of tornadoes in June
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippians had good reason for spending an inordinate amount of time looking skyward in June
According to the Facebook page of the National Weather Service in Jackson, the state set a new record for the month of June with 19 confirmed, tornado sightings.
The previous June record: seven in 1974.
Also, the deadly tornado that hit Jasper County was the strongest tornado in the month of June ion 66 years.
The EF-3 storm had maximum winds of 150 miles per hour.
For more information: https://www.weather.gov/media/jan/June2023Severe.pdf
