LPD hosts a disaster relief drive for Louin

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department hosted a tornado disaster relief drive for Louin.

Friday, residents of Laurel dropped off donations such as hygiene items, baby supplies, non-perishable foods and more for those affected by the EF3 tornado.

The staples were collected from 8 a-m until 4 p-m Friday at the Walmart in Laurel.

Laurel Police Department said that though much has been given in Louin, much remains to be done as well as donated

“A lot of people that are from Louin have come in and said that they need laundry detergent, a lot of personal hygiene items,” LPD Captain Shannon Caraway said. “They have plenty of water, thank God. They’re needing personal hygiene items, a way to wash their clothes and take baths.”

If folks missed Friday’s dropoff and still would like to donate items to help, please drop items off during normal business hours at the Laurel Police Department, 317 S. Magnolia St.

