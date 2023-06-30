Jones County volunteer fire departments looking for help

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County currently is looking for volunteers to join its fire departments.

Departments in the co9unty recently saw a decrease in the number of employees, possibly due to an aging workforce.

Opportunities for volunteers vary, depending on each department, and could lead to employment.

“Assisting with those events to assisting with traffic control to actually go,” said Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council public information officer. “We obviously need firefighters.

“We’ll train people. We’ll do the classes. We’ll cover that. All we need is the people who are willing to go through that and learn and become certified.”

Training for volunteers is based on the schedule of each department and instructor.

For more information, contact the Jones County Emergency Operations Center at (601) 649-3535.

