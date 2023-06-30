Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Jones County volunteer fire departments looking for help

Jones County fire departments looking for more volunteers
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County currently is looking for volunteers to join its fire departments.

Departments in the co9unty recently saw a decrease in the number of employees, possibly due to an aging workforce.

Opportunities for volunteers vary, depending on each department, and could lead to employment.

“Assisting with those events to assisting with traffic control to actually go,” said Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council public information officer. “We obviously need firefighters.

“We’ll train people. We’ll do the classes. We’ll cover that. All we need is the people who are willing to go through that and learn and become certified.”

Training for volunteers is based on the schedule of each department and instructor.

For more information, contact the Jones County Emergency Operations Center at (601) 649-3535.

For more information, contact

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flordia man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night
20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous...
Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
-
4th of July celebrations in the Pine Belt
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

Summer driving brings awareness to National Tire Week
National Tire Week brings awareness for to summer travel
6pm Headlines 6/29
Summer driving brings awareness to National Tire Week
Summer driving underscores National Tire Week
Jones County fire departments seeking more volunteers
Jones County fire departments looking for more volunteers