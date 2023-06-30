Jones Co. drug court program aids in road to recovery

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Drug Court plays an important role in the road to recovery for hundreds of people in the Pine Belt.

Through a three-to-five year program, the court helps people convicted of drug-based felonies find jobs, complete both weekly and random drug tests, and construct an action plan for the future once they graduate.

The 18th Judicial District covers nine Pine Belt counties, and according to its April report, the court ranked third in drug-related emergency room visits among the nine districts across the state.

“These people need help,” said program coordinator Consuelo Walley. “It’s time that we stop, as a society, passing the buck and passing this problem of addiction off to the next individual.”

The court is also the subject of a documentary that is set to air next week.

