Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Ingalls investigating late-night ship fire

Several shipbuilders were treated for smoke inhalation.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding is investigating a fire that broke out late Thursday night.

According to an Ingalls representative, fire and safety personnel responded to a call from LHA 8 Bougainville for a fire in the superstructure.

The fire was extinguished, and two shipbuilders were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They were released later in the evening.

Four other ship builders were treated for smoke inhalation on site. No additional injuries have been reported.

Ingalls says the ship where the fire broke out is currently under construction at the shipyard and is scheduled to launch later this year. They say the fire was localized to a small number of compartments.

Ingalls is working with the U.S. Navy to determine the cause of the fire.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department, Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of...
Wanted suspect caught Marion Co. after fleeing from law enforcement
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous...
Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son

Latest News

Ellie Davis joins WDAM 7 Sunrise as co-anchor with Brandy McGill and Ryan Mahan.
WDAM 7 welcomes co-anchor Ellie Davis to Sunrise team
WDAM 7 welcomes co-anchor Ellie Davis to Sunrise team
Marlo Dorsey named MMSA board president
Eye doctors say wearing sunglasses with 100 percent UV protection will help keep your eyes from...
Eye doctors say bring sunglasses with your sunscreen to the beach this summer