Ingalls investigating late-night ship fire

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding is investigating a fire that broke out late Thursday night.

According to an Ingalls representative, fire and safety personnel responded to a call from LHA 8 Bougainville for a fire in the superstructure.

The fire was extinguished, and two shipbuilders were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They were released later in the evening.

Four other ship builders were treated for smoke inhalation on site. No additional injuries have been reported.

Ingalls says the ship where the fire broke out is currently under construction at the shipyard and is scheduled to launch later this year. They say the fire was localized to a small number of compartments.

Ingalls is working with the U.S. Navy to determine the cause of the fire.

