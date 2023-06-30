Human remains found in Pearl River Co. linked to Lafayette, La.

Win Stuff
PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where the remains were found.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are investigating after human remains were found in Pearl River County Thursday afternoon.

Peal River County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area of Highway 11 and Sones Chapel Road, where the remains were then found.

LPD is the lead agency in the case, but they first called PRCSO Monday, June 19 asking for their assistance searching for human remains they believed were dumped in the county.

PRCSO deputies searched the initial locations provided by LPD and found nothing.

Thursday, June 29, LPD called back and gave PRCSO a new location- the Highway 11 and Sones Chapel Road area- which led to deputies finding the remains.

PRCSO secured the scene, closed the road and waited for LPD to send its investigators and crime scene unit to collect evidence.

The LPD team arrived about 9:30 p.m. and worked through the night.

We don’t yet have any details about the victim or the circumstance of the crime in Lafayette, but we’re working to learn more.

