Homeless shelters and other organizations helping the homeless get out of the heat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the heat index continuing to rise, people should limit their time outdoors.

Unfortunately, some can’t.

And while many have ways to get out of the extreme heat, some don’t.

That’s one reason homeless shelters and other non-profit organizations across the Pine Belt are there, coming up with ways to get the homeless out of the heat.

“We have a cooling station only when there’s extreme weather and with the temperatures being really high and dangerous, we know that there’s a need for more water, Gatorade, and a place for them to simply get out of the elements of the weather.” says Cynthia Young, a director at the Fieldhouse for the Homeless.

Residents have doubled over the past week due to rising temperatures, Young said.

The Fieldhouse in Hattiesburg also still is providing for those who need it most, supplying more than just a place to cool off.

“A place to come in and shower if you’ve been in the heat, find you a pair of changing clothes, get some cool water or Gatorade, and just sit around so you won’t be out there” Young said.

At The Glory House in Laurel, the homeless population already has a bag pre-made, one featuring handpicked, canned food items that don’t require cooking or even heating.

“We have specific items for our homeless population that are pull tops,” The Glory House Director Grant Staples said. “They are easier to eat and easier to get into, items that are premade that don’t have to be cooked.

“We have specific bags designated for the homeless population.”

Both locations in the Pine Belt are ready to serve, always prepared for someone to walk through the door.

“It’s a very simple process,” Staples said. “They just stop in, they let us know that they are homeless, and then we either have a bag ready for them or we build them a specific bag to help them get through a few days of food.”

Various cooling stations and homeless shelters are scattered throughout the Pine Belt.

Contact a local shelter for its business hours.

