Eye doctors say bring sunglasses with your sunscreen to the beach this summer

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - When you head to the beach this summer, be sure to bring lots of sunscreen.

Eye doctors also say to bring a good pair of sunglasses.

That’s to protect your eyes from the sun’s damaging ultraviolet light.

But, don’t carry just any type of sunglasses.

Doctors said bring a pair that has 100 percent UVA and UVB protection.

Also, wear a hat to protect your eyelids and other skin around the eyes.

“Make sure it’s 100 percent UVA and UVB, you can find plenty out there,” said Aubrey Fulton, an optometrist with Hattiesburg Eye Clinic in Columbia.

“The darkness of the lenses does not matter, you can have a clear lens that’s 100 percent UVA-UVB these days and you can have a dark lens that doesn’t cover you completely.”

He added, “The other thing you may want to look for are thick side brims or wrap-around sun shades to protect from rays coming in from the side or from behind.”

Fulton said keep wearing your sunglasses, even on a cloudy day.

He says it may not be as bright, but it doesn’t mean there’s less potential for UV damage.

