Dixie Electric warns against using power poles for advertisements

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dixie Electric Power Association is advising the public to avoid nailing or stapling signs on power poles.

The company says the issue occurs primarily during election season — when campaign materials are often plastered on the poles.

Dixie Electric Communication Manager Amanda Mills said doing so not only causes the poles to wear down quicker, but also could cause serious injuries for line workers.

“For one, they wear gloves that insulate them against those live wires,” Mills said. “And if they snag those gloves on, just say a nail or a staple, then it makes them vulnerable to being electrocuted.”

Under Mississippi law, those charged with hanging signs on power poles could face up to 30 days in jail or a $300 fine.

“What we ask our candidates (who) are running for office, or any one, if you’re trying to promote a rummage sale or a business then you might have is to use an alternative method, like yard stakes, to put those signs in the ground and refrain from putting them on our poles,” Mills said.

