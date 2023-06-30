Win Stuff
Board of Trustees announces change in interim leadership at Alcorn State

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning announces a change in the interim leadership of Alcorn State University at its meeting held Thursday in Jackson.

Former Alcorn president, Dr. Ontario S. Wooden, left the school after four years on April 20 to “focus his attention on his family.”

Dr. Tracy Cook, who currently serves as vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, will begin serving as interim president on July 8, 2023.

Trustee Dr. Alfred McNair, board president, said, “We appreciate Dr. Wooden’s leadership and his three years of service to Alcorn State University. We wish Dr. Wooden and his family well in their future endeavors.”

Dr. Cook returned to Alcorn State University in 2015 as chief of staff. In 2018, he was appointed interim vice president for Student Affairs.

After successfully serving in the interim role, he was promoted to vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management in 2019.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Cook serve as interim president,” said Dr. McNair. “Dr. Cook will keep the university moving forward and building on its rich heritage.”

Before joining Alcorn, Dr. Cook served in various roles, including superintendent, assistant superintendent, principal, athletic director, and teacher in the Jefferson and Claiborne County Schools.

Dr. Cook holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and master’s degrees in agronomy and educational administration and supervision from Alcorn State University. He earned a doctorate and specialist degree in educational leadership from William Carey University.

