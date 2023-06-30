06/30 Ryan’s “Hottest” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another hot one, guys! I’ve been expecting today to be the hottest day of the week (and year so far), and it doesn’t look like that assessment is far off, though Saturday afternoon will be right there with it. Expect a high near 100 on both days, though one may end up pulling ahead by a degree, with the highest humidity of the year. That means heat indices will be in the 110-115 range...and it wouldn’t surprise me to see some closer to 120 near the coast. That means the biggest weather advice of the week continues into the weekend: stay hydrated, seek shade as much as possible, stay in AC whenever you can. By Monday we’ll start seeing the return of our afternoon showers/thunderstorms, which will begin to spread rain-cooled air around. That’ll have the temperature steadily falling throughout the week, but only down into the low 90s/upper 80s...so still hot...and still humid.

