Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

06/30 Ryan’s “Hottest” Friday Morning Forecast

Expecting today to be the hottest of the year so far!
06/30 Ryan’s “Hottest” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another hot one, guys! I’ve been expecting today to be the hottest day of the week (and year so far), and it doesn’t look like that assessment is far off, though Saturday afternoon will be right there with it. Expect a high near 100 on both days, though one may end up pulling ahead by a degree, with the highest humidity of the year. That means heat indices will be in the 110-115 range...and it wouldn’t surprise me to see some closer to 120 near the coast. That means the biggest weather advice of the week continues into the weekend: stay hydrated, seek shade as much as possible, stay in AC whenever you can. By Monday we’ll start seeing the return of our afternoon showers/thunderstorms, which will begin to spread rain-cooled air around. That’ll have the temperature steadily falling throughout the week, but only down into the low 90s/upper 80s...so still hot...and still humid.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department, Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of...
Wanted suspect caught Marion Co. after fleeing from law enforcement
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous...
Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son

Latest News

06/30 Ryan’s “Hottest” Friday Morning Forecast
06/30 Ryan’s “Hottest” Friday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson gives his forecast
WDAM'7's Rex Thompson offers up his take on upcoming Pine Belt weather
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson gives his forecast
More misery, more heat during the next few days
“We’re trying to ensure that every person in every aspect of the community – black, white,...
Skilled workers willing to help are needed in Moss Point