What renters need to know when their air conditioner needs repair

Landlords have up to 30 days to repair their tenant's air conditioning units, after they receive written notification.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For renters with air conditioning that doesn’t work, it could takes weeks to get it done, and it’s all part of the law.

State law gives landlords up to 30 days to make repairs once they’re notified.

Sam Buchanan, executive director of the Mississippi Center for Legal Services, said renters who need something fixed, should read over their leases first, then notify their landlords in writing.

”The law provides that if the landlord fails to repair after receiving written notice 30 days, then the tenant has the right to conduct those repairs, up to a certain extent,” Buchanan said. “The amount of the repairs has to be reasonable, but also the amount of the repairs cannot exceed one month’s rent.”

“The landlord would be required to reimburse the tenant within 45 days after those costs are incurred or the tenant could offset those costs against future rent.”

Rights of renters and obligations of landlords are fully covered in Mississippi’s “Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.”

