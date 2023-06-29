Wanted suspect caught Marion Co. after fleeing from law enforcement

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple agencies are out in Marion County searching for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement.

UPDATE: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the wanted suspect was caught and is now in custody.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement is searching the Hurricane Creek/New Hope Road area for a wanted man who fled on foot.

MCSO says the suspect is a white man with brown hair, who is wearing red shorts and no shirt.

The sheriff’s office has alerted residents in the area that they will see a large law enforcement presence and have asked them to stay indoors.

The Columbia Police Department, Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks game wardens and the Raybourn Correction Facility dog team are helping MCSO in finding the suspect.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says if anyone has seen the suspect, call 911.

Updates will be given when more information is available.

