Pets need to stay cool during the heat, too

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The recent heavy heat can lay heavy upon pets, too.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said 31 dogs have died from heat-related deaths so far in 2023,

So, if a pet is outside, make sure to keep a closer eye on them and provide plenty of water and shade.

“I would just occasionally check on them,” said Dr. Blake Crawford, Petal Animal Clinic veterinary associate. “If you see them out there digging and overworking themselves in the hotter environment, that can definitely stress them and make them more prone to having an overheat or exhaustion and that sort.”

If a pet appears to be overheating, wet its fur and/or put a fan on it.

Also, be on the lookout for excessive panting and drooling

If a dog is used to being inside, think about taking the dog out more often and keeping that outdoor time short.

At the first sign a pet is overheated, visit a local veterinarian.

