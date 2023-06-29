Win Stuff
Louin residents, workers, volunteers continue forward through sweltering heat

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s been 10 days since the little town of Louin was ripped apart by an EF3 tornado.

Now, even as cleanup continues, residents have yet another problem to contend with: sweltering heat.

Recovery efforts are still going strong in Louin. The community has really pulled together over the past week and a half since the tornado struck.

“We have a lot of stuff already stockpiled from everything coming in, there’s not any current specific needs that I’ve been informed of,” Emergency Management Director Hudson Jenkins said . “We still have a lot of stuff stockpiled that we’re giving out.”

Despite the feels-like temperatures of more than 100 degrees, volunteers still were out, helping those who needed it, and they said they don’t plan on stopping.

“It has been a great blessing to us as well as I hope the community,” volunteer Bryson Haden said. “We’ve been feeding since day one. We were averaging about 500 meals a week. This week it’s about 275.″

Volunteers are continuing to help in any way that they can. Louin may be a town of less than 300 people, but the efforts are continuing to flow in from all across the Pine Belt.

“Always remember, when these areas are hit, especially these isolated areas, there may not be as much attention in the national media and things like that, but these people are hurting,” Haden said. “This process does not end today It will be weeks and months, and some will not even have the opportunity to build back.”

Some survivors said they’re just thankful to be out of the heat, even if that means staying in temporary housing.

“We’re in a hotel right now because this is going to be a long, long time,” tornado survivor Derry L. Pierce said. “We’ve got to clean up and the building of the houses, the insurance company already told us they were going to put us in a hotel, which they did.”

To help victims of the Louin tornado, click here.

