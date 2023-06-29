Win Stuff
Leadership Pine Belt raising money for murals in Hattiesburg

Murals scheduled for Broadway Drive
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization is raising money to complete murals in Hattiesburg.

Leadership Pine Belt wants to serve as a catalyst for growth on Broadway Drive.

So far, the group has raised enough money for its first two murals. One will be located fronting Broadway Drive and the other will face the backside off Adeline Street next to the snowball stand.

On Friday, the LPB will be partnering with Alpine Snow, with all proceeds from the day going straight into a fund for a third mural.

“We really just want to be a spark for growth and progress here on Broadway,” said Amanda Sanford of Jones Capital. “We have a lot of attention and murals happening in downtown Hattiesburg, but we just want to be a catalyst and spark growth for specifically this Broadway Drive area,”

The group also wants to focus on mental well-being within the community.

“One of the main focuses that the group came up with was wellness for our community, as well as business development, and the focus of mental health and wellness within the community as well,” said Mavis Acreagh of R3SM. “So, that will be incorporated into the murals

The group also is looking for artists to paint the murals and will be reaching out to the community soon.

