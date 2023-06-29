Heat exhaustion: what it is and how to avoid it

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, temperatures in the Pine Belt are expected to exceed 100 degrees.

Meteorologists across the area are urging people to take precautions against the excessive heat.

Dr. Edmund Chinchar with South Central Regional Medical Center said that staying outside too long during times of excessive heat can cause wear and tear on the body, eventually damaging the kidneys.

“So, the big thing is that you get hot, and you’ll kind of go through these shivering fits,” he said. “The big thing with us is that it’s going to kind of break muscle down and when it does that, it can cause problems with your kidneys because your kidneys are trying to clear all that out.”

Chinchar said if a person starts feeling ill, take a break and find a shaded area.

“Just remove yourself from that hot environment,” Chinchar said. “If you can, get inside into the shade if you’re outside at the lake or wherever.

“Start pushing fluids. Water’s fine. If you’ve got Gatorade or something like that, that’s fine. If you’ve got a lot of layers on, for folks who work on the roads and doing things that may be layered up with protective gear, strip those off and get down to just basically your undershirt.”

Chinchar says that while anyone can have a heat-related illness, they are more common in older adults.

“Usually, it’s folks (who) are going to be over 65,” he said. “Kids are pretty resilient to this stuff and really the only time you see it in young folks is people doing fairly extreme stuff.”

While heat stroke is common during the summer, Chinchar said it can be avoided by drinking plenty of fluids.

