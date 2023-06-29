Hattiesburg Zoo improves access with new guest mobility vehicles & strollers

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is unveiling new single and double strollers and Electronic Convenience Vehicles (ECV) for guests with mobility challenges to use during their visit.

To rent one of the new ECVs, guests must pay a fee and provide a valid government-issued ID, which will be returned to the renter after their stay. All devices are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are rented at the ticket booth.

“We are pleased to be adding the ECVs to accommodate more guests and provide ease of access throughout the entire Zoo,” said Demetric Kelly, the director of guest services and retail. “I know guests with children will also love our new strollers, and the convenience of not having to bring their own stroller into the zoo is an added bonus.”

The fees for rentals are as follows:

Single Strollers – $7.00 + Tax w/ ID

Double Strollers - $8.00 +Tax w/ ID

Wagons – $8.00 + Tax w/ ID

ECV’s – $25.00 + tax w/ ID

Wheelchairs – Free w/ ID

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.