Hattiesburg tourism official elected board prez of state Main Street organization

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG recently was elected as board president of the Mississippi Main Street Association for 2023-2024.

Marlo Dorsey of Hattiesburg will serve a one-year term as MMSA’s board president. She also serves as MMSA’s advocacy chair.

MMSA was created to provide technical assistance to member towns. The organization relies on a four-point approach to keeping cities, towns and communities thriving: organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.

Dorsey also serves on the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association executive committee, seated on HHDA’s design and economic vitality committees.

Dorsey is past president of the Mississippi Tourism Association, advocacy chair for the Mississippi Destination Marketing Organization, and serves on the dedicated funding advisory board for Visit Mississippi. In addition to board president,

