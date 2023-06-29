Win Stuff
Hattiesburg mayor ascends to presidency of Mississippi Municipal League

.Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker became president of Mississippi Municipal League
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker added a new title to his resume this week: President.

Barker rotated to the top of the leadership ranks of the Mississippi Municipal League during the organization’s 92nd annual conference on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Barker was elected by the MML membership to second vice president in June 2021, positioning him to serve as president in 2023.

Barker became the third Hattiesburg mayor to serve in the top spot, joining Ed Morgan and Johnny DuPree.

“Leading this organization is not a role I take lightly,” Barker said. “We’re at a critical time in our state where cities and residents need vocal leaders who will work hard on their behalf.

“With the unprecedented availability of federal and state-based infrastructure funds and a strong need for continued legislative support, I look forward to working with our executive team to move our state forward.”

Hattiesburg’s Pocket Museum and Alley also took home the conference’s top award, “Best Overall” during the 2023 Municipal Excellence Awards.

The museum was selected “Best Overall” of four different categories: planning, public safety, public works and city spirit.

“We’re grateful for the foresight and vision-forward thinking of Rick and Vicki Taylor and his team at the Hattiesburg Convention Commission,” Barker said. “Prior to 2020, this space was singularly used for trash pick-up. Now, it’s a source of joy, community and wonder for residents and visitors of all ages.”

