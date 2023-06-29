The Fieldhouse for the Homeless is hosting a food drive for those in need

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Despite a building fire last month that wiped out large share of food storage, the Fieldhouse for the Homeless still is trying to help those in need during these temperatures.

The Fieldhouse’s leaders have started a year-long, food drive for people staying at the shelter.

Cynthia Young, a director at The Fieldhouse, said she has seen an increase of people coming in to get out of the heat.

Though the fieldhouse does have food right now, some of the items need to be cooked, which will not help those without a place to prepare the food

“We have a pantry here that is designed just for people (who) are homeless that are living in the woods,” Young said. “We really need items for people (who) are homeless. That’s like canned sausage, things that they can just open up and eat while they’re there in the camps. Crackers, that type of thing.”

The Fieldhouse is asking for non-perishable food items, with donations including, but not limited to:

Sausage

Vegetables

Beans

Tuna

Rice

Spinach.

Visit The Fieldhouse for the Homeless at 5712 U.S. 49, Hattiesburg, to drop off items.

