Downtown Laurel project allocated nearly another $25 million

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost $25 million has been allotted to the City of Laurel to complete the Downtown Laurel project.

Included in the finishing touches: road reconstruction; a new roundabout; lighting; landscaped medians; A&D-compliant sidewalks; and shared-use lane markings for bicycles.

