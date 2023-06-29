Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Downtown Laurel project allocated nearly another $25 million

Laurel to receive nearly $25 million to finish downtown project
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost $25 million has been allotted to the City of Laurel to complete the Downtown Laurel project.

Included in the finishing touches: road reconstruction; a new roundabout; lighting; landscaped medians; A&D-compliant sidewalks; and shared-use lane markings for bicycles.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
Flordia man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Dept. of Transportation awards $28.4M RAISE grants to two Mississippi cities

Latest News

Louin
Louin residents, workers, volunteers continue forward through sweltering heat
City of Laurel to receive nearly $256 million to finish downtown project
Laurel to receive nearly $25 million to finish downtown project
Man now charged with murder in Howard Industries shooting denied bond
Temple Baptist Church Community Picnic preview