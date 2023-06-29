Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune game.(Flory/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – One lucky traveler ended their vacation by winning more than $1 million at an airport casino.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas confirmed the big win in a tweet Wednesday.

The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

“That’s one way to end a vacation – as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport tweeted.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flordia man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous...
Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade
-
4th of July celebrations in the Pine Belt
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
'It's my wife's pumpkin muffins': Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions; Biden ‘strongly’ disagrees
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football games, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, AP sources say