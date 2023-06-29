Win Stuff
Akeem Davis looks forward to his 9th annual AD 47 Leadership Academy

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The AD 47 Leadership Academy turns nine years old on Saturday.

Laurel native Akeem Davis’ annual football camp invites kids aged 6-12 to Laurel High School to have some fun, learn the fundamentals of the game and the skills it takes to be a leader in the community.

Davis graduated from Laurel before playing college ball at Memphis. He signed an undrafted free agent contract with Washington in 2014, playing with seven different NFL teams in three seasons before pursuing a career in coaching.

Davis enters his second season as UNLV’s cornerbacks coach.

Saturday’s camp begins at 8 a.m. “Between the Bricks.” Registration starts at 7 a.m.

