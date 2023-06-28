Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready

IMAGES: Artist depictions of the world's biggest cruise ship set to depart in 2024. (Royal Caribbean International via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Set sail in style - the world’s biggest cruise ship is set to debut in early 2024.

Royal Caribbean International’s “Icon of the Seas” is making a big splash.

It was built in Finland and recently began open sea tests. Weighing in at around 250,000 gross tonnes (over 280,000 tons), it boasts the largest cruise ship waterpark, over 40 ways to dine, seven pools, 20 decks and more amenities.

The family-friendly boat is Royal Caribbean International’s first ship powered by clean energy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County
Dept. of Transportation awards $28.4M RAISE grants to two Mississippi cities

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
LIVE: Biden hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to port
FILE - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics
Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023,...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely