WCSO makes arrest, talks about gang violence

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A second person is now in custody for his alleged role in a shooting last month in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, 17-year-old Ladarrious Larkin is charged with willfully shooting into a vehicle.

WCSD Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins credits the arrest to information provided by the county’s residents.

“I just want to thank the community,” said Wiggins. “Had they not stepped up and helped and given me the proper information I need, we couldn’t solve these crimes.”

Officers in Grand Prairie, Texas arrested Larkin on June 19. He was then transported back to Wayne County.

Wiggins said the shooting is part of a larger issue in the community.

“After talking with both suspects, they advised me that it is an ongoing gang problem,” Wiggins said. “Our priority here at Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is to arrest these shooters and stop the violence because we want these children to be able to sleep safe and quiet in their homes at night.”

Stopping the violence is a sentiment that Zanetia Henry supports.

“It seems like every week or every two or three months, somebody is being hurt,” said Henry.

Henry lost her son to gun violence in 2019.

Since then, she has been an active member of organizations like Voices of Black Mothers United, and one of her main goals is to bring everyone together.

“Unity is going to always be that solid foundation,” Henry said. “And reconnecting the community with law enforcement. It’s going to take all of us. It is not just a one or two-person assignment.”

Henry said the organization will meet next month in a continued effort to connect the residents in Wayne County with their local agencies.

Wiggins adds that their connection could be vital in helping solve more cases.

“As I’ve advised, the community has really stepped it up,” Wiggins said. “They are contacting me pretty much 24 hours a day. I’m getting the information processed as we speak, and we’re looking to make arrests on some of these old shootings in the near future.”

