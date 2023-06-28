Trio escapes Hinds Co. youth detention center, guard and detainee injured

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three teenagers escaped the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center overnight, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Jones said his office is not responsible for operating and securing the facility, but in a social media post on Wednesday, he said deputies were assisting in the search for the individuals.

Deputies are looking for Tayshon Holmes, 17, Robert Earl Smith, 16, and Jashon Jones, 15.

The sheriff did not say how the youth escaped but he is asking the public to contact the HCSO or your nearest law enforcement agency if you know where they could be.

The HCSO is aware of a situation that occurred at the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center overnight. At least one detainee and one guard were injured. Three juveniles were also able to escape the facility and have not been located. The HCSO is conducting an investigation into this matter and conducting a search for the escaped juveniles. The HCSO is not responsible for the operations, safety, and security of the facility but we are working with other county officials responsible for the facility and operations to find out what led to this incident occurring. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of these escaped juveniles is urged to contact the HCSO or your nearest law enforcement agency.

