TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash shuts down section of MS-29 north of Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are reports of a two-vehicle crash on Mississippi Highway 29 north of Ellisville that has shut down traffic on a section of the roadway.

The closed road section appears to be located south of Buffalo Hill Road around Pool Spa Road.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, life-threatening injuries have been reported in the crash.

The Ellisville Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are also on the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

