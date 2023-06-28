Win Stuff
Primary Election: Absentee voting underway; voter registration deadline July 10

Absentee voting is underway for the August 8 primary election.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Absentee voting is underway for the August 8 primary election.

Registered voters can pick up and complete ballots at their county circuit clerk’s office. They can also request one by email to be dropped off at the clerk’s office during business hours or mailed.

The last day for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, July 29. If you are mailing your ballot, it must be postmarked by that date.

Voters are only eligible to vote absentee if they meet approved conditions. Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks said there are several reasons why a person would qualify.

“A few of the reasons that you would absentee vote: 65 or older, temporarily or permanently disabled, if you’re going to be outside of the county on election day and if your world doesn’t allow you to vote between 7 (a.m.) and 7 (p.m.) on election day,” she said.

You don’t have to provide documentation proving you won’t be available to vote on August 8, but you will be asked to sign an affidavit.

The last day to register to vote in the primary elections is July 10. You can check your voter registration status on the Secretary of State’s website HERE.

