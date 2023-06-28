Win Stuff
Pine Belt firefighters feeling the summer heat

As the Pine Belt is expected to reach triple-digits in heat indexes this week, firefighters are feeling the heat.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt is expected to reach triple-digits in heat indexes this week, firefighters are feeling the heat.

Firefighters are no strangers to hot conditions. Every day, they put out fires that can reach hundreds of degrees. And then there’s the physical demand.

“Just because these guys are firefighters doesn’t mean that they are immune to any injury than the next person,” said Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Chris Carr.

Carr said during heat spells like this, crews are conditioned because of the work they put in.

“So, they’re constantly training in order to be able to overcome and have that physical awareness so they know when they are getting too hot, or they’re getting too fatigued or they’re getting to a point when they can become injured,” Carr said.

Firefighters can wear up to 3 layers of clothing. Coverings for the face, upper body and lower body are worn to protect from fire and smoke.

Pierce said that while this job wasn’t always in his future, he knows that he must protect those who can’t protect themselves.

“Doing this job has definitely been a calling for me,” Carr said. “I have always been into physical fitness from playing sports when I was younger, but dealing with the battle of the heat, you can put that fatigue and tiredness behind you and go out and save people.”

About 120 campers are taking part in the 31st Kid's Annual Training at Camp Shelby.
31st Kids Annual Training underway at Camp Shelby
Animal shelter advises public not to dump puppies
