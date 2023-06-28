Win Stuff
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother is arrested and charged after being accused of killing her daughter after she thought she was an “alien trying to take her children”.

Carolyn Garrett is charged with first-degree murder.

Police responded to a suspicious person call on Tuesday morning to a residence on Keen Road.

Officers saw a woman lying in the street near the driveway of the residence, covered in blood with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was later identified as Garrett’s 50-year-old daughter.

Garrett told officers she killed an alien who was trying to take her children, according to police.

Police say Garrett’s 27-year-old son told police that his mother told him she killed the devil.

Memphis Fire Department made the scene and pronounced Garrett’s daughter dead at 12:22 a.m.

Garrett told investigators she heard voices coming from the wall telling her to kill her daughter.

She got a knife out of the kitchen and started cutting her daughter on the back of her neck and back area, according to police.

Garrett then dragged her body outside to put it on the curb.

She then told investigators that she cleaned up some blood in the house with a towel and also put it outside.

