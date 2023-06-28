Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced that a motorcycle driver died in the hospital following a pursuit that ended in a wreck in Wayne County on Tuesday.

The driver has been identified as 50-year-old Henry Edward Pittman.

PCSO said it received a 911 call about a reckless driver on State Route 42, traveling toward Richton, a little after 6 p.m. The caller stated Pittman was driving a white motorcycle and trying to run her off the road. Dispatch notified Richton Police Department.

A Perry County deputy in the Richton area made contact with Pittman on MS-42 and initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcycle driver did not stop. A pursuit followed.

PCSO said Pittman wrecked at the intersection of Brewertown Road and Narvel Brewer Road in Wayne County. The deputy immediately requested an ambulance, and the driver was transported to Perry County General Hospital. He was responsive at the time he left with the ambulance.

Richton Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was also notified of the accident, and they are investigating the wreck scene.

After further investigation at the scene, deputies recovered approximately 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a handgun, according to PCSO.

Perry County Coroner Mike Malone said Pittman died at approximately 9:12 p.m. at Perry County General Hospital. The body will be sent for an autopsy at the Mississippi State Crime Lab to find the exact cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said it’s in prayer for the family and friends of Pittman and sends its condolences.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Dept. of Transportation awards $28.4M RAISE grants to two Mississippi cities
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

Temple Baptist Church Community Picnic preview
20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous...
Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade
Flordia man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night
Midday Headlines 6/28