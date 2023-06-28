MDOT approves $420K bid to repair I-59 overpass

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Repairs to the Interstate 59 overpass at U.S. Highway 49 are one step closer.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved a bid by Key, LLC., of Madison, to make those repairs. It is projected to cost almost $420,000.

A tractor-trailer caused the damages when it hit the bridge on April 24. The exit ramp from U.S. 49 to southbound I-59 has been closed since the accident.

Key will have a pre-construction meeting with MDOT on Wednesday.

Last week, MDOT told WDAM that repairs would be finished by July 31.

