Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

MDOT approves $420K bid to repair I-59 overpass

Repairs to the Interstate 59 overpass at U.S. Highway 49 are one step closer.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Repairs to the Interstate 59 overpass at U.S. Highway 49 are one step closer.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved a bid by Key, LLC., of Madison, to make those repairs. It is projected to cost almost $420,000.

A tractor-trailer caused the damages when it hit the bridge on April 24. The exit ramp from U.S. 49 to southbound I-59 has been closed since the accident.

Key will have a pre-construction meeting with MDOT on Wednesday.

Last week, MDOT told WDAM that repairs would be finished by July 31.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating

Latest News

MDOT approves $420K bid to repair I-59 overpass
Laurel-Jones Co. NAACP speaks up about gun violence
Laurel-Jones Co. NAACP speaks out on gun violence
WCSO makes arrest, talks about gang violence
6pm Headlines 6/27