Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.

The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities and its first leg was slated to end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Dept. of Transportation awards $28.4M RAISE grants to two Mississippi cities
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

Temple Baptist Church Community Picnic preview
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose...
Passenger shares video after Delta flight's emergency landing without nose gear
Air travel misery could last into the July 4 holiday as thousands of U.S. flyers cope with...
Staffing and storms: Air travel misery ahead of July 4