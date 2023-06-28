Win Stuff
Laurel-Jones Co. NAACP speaks out on gun violence

The organization held a meeting to encourage parents to educate their children about guns.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In Jones County, the NAACP is speaking up about gun violence in the community.

The organization held a meeting to encourage parents to educate their children about guns.

President Jimmie E. Bunch said it is necessary for teens to learn how to problem-solve without using weapons, but those lessons start at home.

“Parents need to teach your children that, when you get angry, don’t grab your gun,” said Bunch. “You can work out problems other than with a weapon. It’s increasing in Jones County, as in other places, but it’s going to have to start at home with the parents.”

The group is set to meet with local law enforcement next month for more information on how to stop gun violence.

