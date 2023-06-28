Win Stuff
Jones County man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the driver in a fatal car crash on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on State Highway 29 near Ellisville.

Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville

Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Forrest Smith, who had an Orlando, FL, driver’s license, was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang south with he collided with 43-year-old Justin Morris of Laurel, who was driving north in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. He received fatal injuries from the crash.

Family and friends on social media later confirmed that Smith was a Jones County native.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

