Jones County boat ramps open again

From the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Public Information Office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The boat ramps at Lake Bogue Homa have been reopened.

Lake Bogue Homa is an 882-acre lake located in Jones County. known for its bluegill, crappie, channel catfish and largemouth bass

Spillway repairs have been completed and the outlet valve has been closed, returning the lake to normal levels.

A state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license are required, unless exempt under state law.

The lake offers no camping facilities.

