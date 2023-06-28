Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Jones County boat ramps open again

The boat ramps at Lake Bogue Homa in Jones County have been reopened.
The boat ramps at Lake Bogue Homa in Jones County have been reopened.(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Public Information Office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The boat ramps at Lake Bogue Homa have been reopened.

Lake Bogue Homa is an 882-acre lake located in Jones County. known for its bluegill, crappie, channel catfish and largemouth bass

Spillway repairs have been completed and the outlet valve has been closed, returning the lake to normal levels.

A state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license are required, unless exempt under state law.

The lake offers no camping facilities.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Dept. of Transportation awards $28.4M RAISE grants to two Mississippi cities
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

Temple Baptist Church Community Picnic preview
20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous...
Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade
-
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
Flordia man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night