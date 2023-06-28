Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat continues into this weekend

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 6/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Now through Saturday for Dangerous Heat. It will be critical for you to stay hydrated and to take multiple breaks. Also, don’t forget about your pets and livestock. Make sure they have access to cool, fresh water and shade..

Temperatures will reach the triple digits tomorrow and Friday. Highs will be between 100-102°, but the Heat Index will make it feel like 115ׄ°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will remain unusually hot as highs top out around 100°. The Heat Index will make it Feel Like 111°.

The “Heat Dome” will weaken early next week. That will allow our highs to cool back down into the mid by Next Monday.

Your 4th of July will be much cooler with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but a few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
Flordia man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Dept. of Transportation awards $28.4M RAISE grants to two Mississippi cities

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 6/28
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 6/28
06/28 Ryan’s “Sweltering” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/28 Ryan’s “Sweltering” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/28 Ryan’s “Sweltering” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/28 Ryan’s “Sweltering” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/27
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat will continue for the rest of the week