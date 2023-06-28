FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat continues into this weekend

This evening will be mostly clear temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Now through Saturday for Dangerous Heat. It will be critical for you to stay hydrated and to take multiple breaks. Also, don’t forget about your pets and livestock. Make sure they have access to cool, fresh water and shade..

Temperatures will reach the triple digits tomorrow and Friday. Highs will be between 100-102°, but the Heat Index will make it feel like 115ׄ°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will remain unusually hot as highs top out around 100°. The Heat Index will make it Feel Like 111°.

The “Heat Dome” will weaken early next week. That will allow our highs to cool back down into the mid by Next Monday.

Your 4th of July will be much cooler with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but a few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out.

